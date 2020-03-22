Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MBUU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $24.10 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $52.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.58.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,183,000 after buying an additional 364,768 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,364,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,864,000 after buying an additional 142,900 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,241,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,849,000 after buying an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,260,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 343,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,062,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

