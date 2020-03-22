Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

MNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.27.

NYSE MNK opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $105.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 2.40. Mallinckrodt has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $24.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.35. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 31.51% and a positive return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $804.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Mallinckrodt’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mallinckrodt will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Mallinckrodt by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

