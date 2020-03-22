Marret Resource (TSE:MAR) Receiving Extremely Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Marret Resource (TSE:MAR) has trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Marret Resource earned a media sentiment score of -4.07 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.52. Marret Resource has a 1-year low of C$0.36 and a 1-year high of C$0.87.

Marret Resource Company Profile

Marret Resource Corp. focuses on natural resource lending activities in Canada. The company engages in investing in public and private debt securities of companies in various natural resource sectors comprising energy, base and precious metals, and other commodities, as well as companies involved in exploration and development activities.

