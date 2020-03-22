Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) to post $1.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the lowest is $1.50 billion. Masco posted sales of $1.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $6.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $6.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Barclays lowered Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.07.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. Masco has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $1,955,710.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,035,816.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,139,590. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 22,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 46,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

