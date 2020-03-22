Masco (NYSE:MAS) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Masco from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.07.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88. Masco has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $50.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Masco will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $3,965,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,818,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,139,590. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $156,765,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Masco by 1,372.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,025,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,200,000 after buying an additional 955,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Masco by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,060,000 after buying an additional 881,599 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Masco by 39.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,024,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,042,000 after buying an additional 862,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Masco by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,056,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,705,000 after buying an additional 790,367 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

