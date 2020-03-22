Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masonite International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura boosted their target price on Masonite International from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Masonite International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

DOOR opened at $41.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.36. Masonite International has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $89.21.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $531.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.51 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 2.05%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Masonite International will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,071,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,578,000 after acquiring an additional 150,724 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,046,000 after acquiring an additional 147,464 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,085,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,399,000 after acquiring an additional 75,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,715,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

