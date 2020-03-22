Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) was upgraded by Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a GBX 510 ($6.71) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 730 ($9.60). Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 128.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Meggitt to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 506 ($6.66) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Meggitt to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 695 ($9.14) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 507.90 ($6.68).

Shares of LON MGGT opened at GBX 223.20 ($2.94) on Friday. Meggitt has a twelve month low of GBX 484.30 ($6.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 558.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 620.92.

In other Meggitt news, insider Tony Wood bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,960 ($32,833.46). Also, insider Louisa Burdett bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 552 ($7.26) per share, for a total transaction of £30,360 ($39,936.86).

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

