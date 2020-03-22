Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to post sales of $35.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.80 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $37.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $141.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.40 million to $146.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $145.87 million, with estimates ranging from $141.70 million to $153.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MBWM. ValuEngine raised Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mercantile Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $21.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.39. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.58%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

