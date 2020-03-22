Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Mercantile Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

MBWM stock opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $385.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.39.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $38.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

