Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 424 Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,854 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the third quarter worth $67,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDACORP news, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $376,317.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,999.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Dahl acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.27 per share, with a total value of $32,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IDA shares. UBS Group raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.40. IDACORP Inc has a one year low of $73.34 and a one year high of $114.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $292.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.13%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

