Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 89,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.38. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on COG. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.31.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

