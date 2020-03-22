Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $304,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $48.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.26. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.38 and a 52-week high of $49.98.

