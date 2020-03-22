Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $315,000 Stock Position in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,961 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABEV. Barclays downgraded AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AMBEV S A/S has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

