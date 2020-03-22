Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $269,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $438.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $423.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.35. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $518.00. The company has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total value of $2,727,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,751 shares in the company, valued at $19,687,893.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $96,088.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,063 shares of company stock worth $14,233,507. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

