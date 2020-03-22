Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,360 Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 1,598.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Mdu Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Mdu Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $18.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $32.22.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.11%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

