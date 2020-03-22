Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,875 Shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Blackline were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Blackline by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,926,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,333,000 after buying an additional 418,426 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackline by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,529,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,856,000 after buying an additional 380,175 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Blackline by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,199,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,845,000 after buying an additional 170,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blackline by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after buying an additional 40,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Blackline by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 687,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,442,000 after buying an additional 62,462 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BL opened at $46.44 on Friday. Blackline Inc has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average is $53.80.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.77 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Blackline in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Blackline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Blackline from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $9,177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,469.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,200,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,143.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,570 shares of company stock worth $13,991,734. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

