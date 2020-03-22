Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 362 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $86.14 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $110.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.64 and a 200-day moving average of $108.02.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

