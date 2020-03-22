Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 746 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 814.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $51.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.11.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.84. Cimarex Energy Co has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.94%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden acquired 10,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $181,899.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,971 shares of company stock worth $440,279. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

