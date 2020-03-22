Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $297,000 Position in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,553 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 262,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,335 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 358.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 29,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $1,235,409.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 15,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $672,902.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MHO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. M/I Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $13.01 on Friday. M/I Homes Inc has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $48.02. The company has a market cap of $342.08 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $40.20.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.12). M/I Homes had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $742.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

