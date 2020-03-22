Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Merck KGaA stock opened at $96.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.26. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $134.00.

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.