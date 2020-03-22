Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley cut shares of Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

MEI stock opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.08. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Methode Electronics’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $26,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2,682.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after buying an additional 387,685 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,017,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

