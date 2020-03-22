Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Gap Up to $1.73

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.97, but opened at $1.73. Michaels Companies shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 165,503 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MIK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Michaels Companies from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stephens cut Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

The stock has a market cap of $254.04 million, a P/E ratio of 0.85, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Michaels Companies Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

