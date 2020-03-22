Minnova (CVE:MCI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Minnova Corp (CVE:MCI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 25000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and a PE ratio of -6.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Minnova Company Profile (CVE:MCI)

Minnova Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Nokomis and PL properties located in Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Auriga Gold Corp. and changed its name to Minnova Corp. in June 2014. Minnova Corp. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Minnova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minnova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.