Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.29

Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 78700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 million and a P/E ratio of -1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 39.93 and a current ratio of 40.18.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile (CVE:MRZ)

Mirasol Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea projects, which include the Atlas property and the Titan property located in Northern Chile.

