MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MMA Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

MMA Capital stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.44, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 26.48. MMA Capital has a twelve month low of $20.54 and a twelve month high of $35.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MMA Capital by 10.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of MMA Capital by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of MMA Capital by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MMA Capital during the fourth quarter worth $895,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of MMA Capital by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MMA Capital

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019.

