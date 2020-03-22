Morses Club (LON:MCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Morses Club (LON:MCL) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Morses Club in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Shore Capital raised shares of Morses Club to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

MCL stock opened at GBX 51 ($0.67) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 106.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 120.88. The stock has a market cap of $66.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00. Morses Club has a 1 year low of GBX 63 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 185.50 ($2.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Morses Club Company Profile

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

