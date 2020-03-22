Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Price Target Cut to C$4.25

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$4.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CVE M opened at C$3.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.79, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 million and a P/E ratio of 32.69. Mosaic Capital has a 1 year low of C$3.25 and a 1 year high of C$6.24.

Mosaic Capital Company Profile

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

