Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Gap Up to $11.38

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.12, but opened at $11.38. Mplx shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 4,068,153 shares traded.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx (NYSE:MPLX)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

