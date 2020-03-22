MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $48.45

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.45 and last traded at $49.04, with a volume of 289040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.52.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $108,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $1,480,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,323 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 46.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 59,269 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after buying an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

