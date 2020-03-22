Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Murphy USA worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MUSA stock opened at $93.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. Murphy USA Inc has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $121.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.56.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

