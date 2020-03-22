Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $80.68

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $80.68 and last traded at $81.11, with a volume of 97330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.00.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.81 and its 200-day moving average is $104.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

