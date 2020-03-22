Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on NTRA. BidaskClub lowered Natera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NTRA opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Natera has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average of $35.44.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 120.68% and a negative net margin of 41.30%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.84 million. Analysts expect that Natera will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,251 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $79,280.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,126 shares in the company, valued at $673,617.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,849 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,571 shares in the company, valued at $859,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,640 shares of company stock worth $5,675,336 over the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Natera by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 285.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

