National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Receiving Very Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) have trended very negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. National Security Group earned a media sentiment score of -3.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NSEC opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.16. National Security Group has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Security Group had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Security Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

In other National Security Group news, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey bought 16,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $238,372.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey bought 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $32,708.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 19,050 shares of company stock worth $271,208. Corporate insiders own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

