Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netlist from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS:NLST opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Netlist has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

