New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Gap Up to $6.75

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.10, but opened at $6.75. New Residential Investment shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 11,570,862 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NRZ shares. ValuEngine cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Argus started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.00.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $216.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan L. Tyson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,932.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,727.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.