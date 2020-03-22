NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $186.86

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $186.86 and last traded at $191.70, with a volume of 4094139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.10.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.55 and its 200-day moving average is $241.44. The firm has a market cap of $101.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

In other news, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,937,721. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

