Nicholas John Swenson Buys 7,498 Shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson bought 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $95,599.50.

AIRT stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. Air T, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIRT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Air T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Air T from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and ground support services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2018, this segment had 79 aircrafts under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

