Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Nlight in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Nlight from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nlight from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Nlight from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nlight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

LASR opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $449.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32. Nlight has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $26.77.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nlight had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nlight will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $105,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,436,067.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,405 shares of company stock worth $319,298. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Nlight by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,010,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,764,000 after buying an additional 90,497 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Nlight by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,157,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,466,000 after buying an additional 63,824 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nlight by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 918,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,625,000 after buying an additional 47,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nlight by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,115,000 after buying an additional 35,565 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nlight during the fourth quarter worth $12,895,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

