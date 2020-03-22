Nord/LB Reiterates €92.00 Price Target for Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI)

Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BEI. Berenberg Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. HSBC set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €102.35 ($119.02).

Get Beiersdorf alerts:

ETR:BEI opened at €89.68 ($104.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €99.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of €104.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.33. Beiersdorf has a 1-year low of €84.72 ($98.51) and a 1-year high of €117.25 ($136.34).

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.