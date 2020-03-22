Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €27.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €27.00 ($31.40) target price by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.87% from the stock’s current price.

NOEJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norma Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norma Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €38.08 ($44.28).

Norma Group stock opened at €16.68 ($19.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. Norma Group has a 52 week low of €17.98 ($20.91) and a 52 week high of €47.36 ($55.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $531.47 million and a P/E ratio of 7.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €29.61 and a 200-day moving average of €33.63.

Norma Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

