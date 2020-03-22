Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Gap Up to $0.72

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.81, but opened at $0.72. Northern Oil & Gas shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 2,408,747 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.18 million.

In other Northern Oil & Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 583,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $461,251.77. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $7,150,000.00. Insiders have bought 10,947,863 shares of company stock valued at $16,217,332 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,946,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,832,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,241,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 129,587 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 18,915.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,652,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $5,547,000.

About Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

