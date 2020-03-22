Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 342 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snow Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 22,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $1,600,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $27,890,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.23 and a twelve month high of $156.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.86.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. ValuEngine raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen bought 52,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,770.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.