Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 412 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 5.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. National Grid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

NGG opened at $49.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.65. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $48.83 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

