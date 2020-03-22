Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 13,997 Shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) by 203.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 303,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 88,086 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,551,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 20,083 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BGR opened at $5.06 on Friday. BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $12.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

