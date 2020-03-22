Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 563 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 113.1% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 269,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 977,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,632,000 after buying an additional 68,309 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 155,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPD. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,327.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.86. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

