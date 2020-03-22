Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in Gentex by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 534,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 313,828 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,338,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Gentex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,146,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95,179 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra boosted their target price on Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNTX opened at $20.72 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.34.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

