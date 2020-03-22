Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $243,000 Stock Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,287 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5,268.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS opened at $9.59 on Friday. Mosaic Co has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.70.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Mosaic had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Oscar Bernardes purchased 5,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Also, VP Bruce M. Bodine purchased 5,500 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $68,420.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $320,810. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.87.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

