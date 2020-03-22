Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Steris were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Steris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Steris by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Steris by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new position in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $115.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.80 and its 200-day moving average is $149.69. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $111.74 and a 12 month high of $168.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Steris’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Steris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

