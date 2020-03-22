Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCLT. Nationwide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,578,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,093.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 149,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 136,940 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,352,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,070,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,890,000 after purchasing an additional 40,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 90,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VCLT opened at $80.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.17 and a 200 day moving average of $101.70. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.18 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.