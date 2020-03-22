Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 145.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 149,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 563,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 23,975 shares during the period.

JPS opened at $6.07 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

